Killeen ISD job fair, Central Texas schools in need

The new school year is right around the corner and that means districts are staffing up.

School districts all over Central Texas are in need of employees especially at Killeen ISD, where they are looking for support staff like substitute teachers, custodial staff, and bus drivers.

Killeen ISD is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 15, to hire as much support staff as possible.

“We’ll be hiring, bus drivers, custodial support, school nutritional support, instructional aids, really a plethora of positions.” said Dr. John Craft, Superintendent of Killeen ISD.

The need for support staff isn’t just a KISD issue, school districts all over Central Texas are feeling this need and bus drivers in Copperas Cove can feel the shortage just like in Killeen.

”It definitely is affecting everybody who actually is driving now already. We cover routes and things just to make sure that kids get to school or programs or whatever they need buses for honestly.” said Angela Montanez, school bus driver.

There is a shortage of bus drivers but that is a similar trend for substitute teachers...a crucial part of educating as a team.

”Teachers need the help. They have doctors appointments, they have family things and you know their child could get sick and you truly, truly are supporting the teacher when you are a substitute,” said Robin Spencer, Substitute Teacher.

Being there for the kids and fellow staff is nothing short of rewarding, but have a job like a substitute teacher could also lead to a better career.

"If education is what you want to go into, and you're seeking that but maybe don’t have the money right now to go to college, then substituting is your foot in the door,” said Spencer.

Getting these positions and opportunities is why the Killeen ISD job fair is so important...especially with school starting in a matter of weeks.

”Our instructional support is in place, being our teacher and our instructional aids but our bus drivers, school nutritional, custodial support, it all takes a team effort.” said Dr. Craft.

The job fair will be from 3pm to 6pm at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, so if you are interested in working for the school district be sure to make your way down there.

To help anyone interested KISD listed the amount of new-hire stipend and the current pay rates for available positions.