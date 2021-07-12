KISD job fair looking to fill over 200 positions, pay rates and new-hire stipend listed

The Killeen Independent School District is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be located at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, and the school district is looking to hire for over 200 positions for full and part-time school nutrition workers, crossing guards, bus drivers, substitutes, and custodians.

The KISD Board of Trustees recently improved pay rates for hourly employees, so the district will be offering a $500 new-hire stipend for anyone hired before August 31. Additionally, KISD offers a benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, short and long-term disability, and paid sick or vacation leave.

The district lists that CDL bus drivers will be earning $17.46 an hour before stipends while crossing guards, school nutrition workers, and custodians will earn $11 starting. For a full list of positions and their compensation, view KISD's full compensation plan.

No registration for the job fair is necessary, and interested applicants can view jobs and apply online before or after the event.