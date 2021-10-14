Killeen ISD high schools rezoning for 2022-2023 school year

The Killeen School Board has approved the new rezoning maps that could send thousands of high school students to a different school next year.

Students who attend one of Killeen's four high schools may find themselves attending the new Chaparral High School come next fall.

Killeen ISD has spent over $118-million to build a new high school on Chaparral Road that will be their largest campus once it’s done.

The goal is to alleviate the overcrowding on the other campuses, but that means that some students will be moving to the new school due to rezoning.

”This rezoning affects students from all of our high schools. About 2,600 students in all, will be shifting schools throughout the next year when we start-up in August,” said Taina Maya chief communications and marketing officer for KISD.

Thanks to community input though, the district is providing options for students who don’t want to change schools.

”Grandfathering for students to remain at their current high school was really important and so last night Dr. Craft actually proposed that all 9th, 10th, and 11th graders would be able to grandfather if they could meet those criteria,” said Maya.

The rezoning is also affecting current 8th graders who will be freshmen next year. One family with a soon-to-be freshman sees it as a good thing.

”The idea of rezoning is actually exciting for us. The opportunity for her to possibly go to a brand new school with all the bells and whistles, and with all the things, is something she personally would look forward to,” said Rebekah Moon, KISD Parent.

Current 8th graders zoned for older schools will have the option to go to Chaparral High School if they choose to and some families are weighing that option.

”We have had that discussion actually. We drove by Chaparral High School the other day to kind look at it and see where it is and how it would be for a commute. Because transportation would obviously be part of our commitment for that school,” said Moon.

Students who wish to remain at their current school or shift to Chaparral will have to show good standing for attendance and discipline. Families will have to provide their own transportation and that makes the decision up to the driver.

”If we’re not a part of where the school can provide transportation, that’s something we’re going to have to do. So, as much as I would like to say the decision is all up to her, it’s not,” said Moon.

Families who are affected by the rezoning will receive more information in the mail. Those electing to go to the new high school, or stay at the one they’re currently at, will be able to start that process after spring break.