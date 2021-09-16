Watch
Killeen ISD: Harker Heights High teacher dies Wednesday

Killeen ISD
Posted at 4:08 PM, Sep 16, 2021
Killeen ISD announced Thursday that one of its educators died on Wednesday.

Victor "Bunkley" Morris Jr. was a teacher at Harker Heights High School for almost nine years and an educator within Killeen ISD for decades.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of a Killeen ISD educator," said the Central Texas school district. "Mr. Morris was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his 41-year career. He was known for making life-changing relationships with peers and students."

The school district has made support services available for students and staff.

"His passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of this district," said KISD. "We offer our condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements for Morris are pending at this time.

