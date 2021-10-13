Killeen ISD approves rezoning plan that impacts all 4 high schools

Killeen ISD has approved a high school rezoning plan that will take effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

The proposal approved by the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees will be implemented with the opening of Chaparral High School, according to the school district. All four existing high school campus attendance zones will be impacted by the changes included in the plan.

Any current 9th through 11th-grade students will be allowed to continue attending their respective schools, if they have transportation arrangements, meet attendance, and meet disciplinary requirements.

Current 8th through 11th-grade students also have the option to transfer to Chaparral High School on the same terms and requirements for high schoolers who will be allowed to grandfather next year.

"KISD held several rezoning hearings and gathered feedback from the community prior to the approval of the new attendance zones," said Killeen ISD. "Families impacted by the changes will receive correspondence in the mail with detailed information regarding grandfathering and transfers to provide for as smooth a transition as possible."

A downloadable version of the high school rezoning map can found here.