Killeen ISD announces mascot for Chaparral High School

Killeen ISD
Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 17, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School district announced Chaparral High School will be the home of the Bobcats.

Middle school students who are slated to attend Chaparral High School were able to choose campus colors, typography and official Bobcat mascot as part of a survey.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft says the possible naming of a campus principal before the holiday break. Additional campus leadership positions will be opened in early 2022.

View the full Chaparral High School branding video presentation on YouTube.

It's been over 20 years since KISD opened a new comprehensive High School and enrollment increased by 14,000 students since then.

