Killeen holds peace march to honor MLK Jr.

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jan 17, 2022
Members of the public in Killeen came out to the annual NAACP Peace March to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Carese Grey, a resident in Killeen said, “It’s not just a holiday to get off from work or not be in school.”

Carlo Davis, Killeen resident and member of the Divine Nine added, “You gotta lead from the front … Martin Luther King Jr. and all those freedom fighters were members of the Divine 9 as well and we have to continue that march.”

The march has been a staple in the community for over two decades ... organizers say they plan on coming back next year to continue the march.

