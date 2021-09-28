Killeen child locked in a garage as punishment, assaulted

Killeen police have arrested a 45-year-old woman for assaulting and locking an 8-year-old child in the garage.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit were informed by the Department of Family Protective Services about a reported injury to a child, according to Public Affairs Officer Ofelia Miramontez.

The investigation, which began in April, revealed that an 8-year-old girl was placed in a garage as punishment for touching another individual's food, said Miramontez.

"While the victim was in the garage, she became hungry and ate dog food," said Miramontez. "When the suspect found this out, the victim was assaulted. The victim was also punished for soiling herself while being made to stay in the garage and had to stay in those conditions until she was allowed back into the house."

A complaint and warrant were obtained for the suspect's abuse and mistreatment. 45-year-old Ratasha La Shawn Martinez was arrested.

Martinez remained in Bell County Jail on Tuesday; she is charged with injury to a child, and has a bond set at $200,000.