I-35 shooting victim dies, Belton police investigation continues

BELTON, Texas — The victim of a mid-September shooting on I-35 has died, according to Belton officials.

Antonio Alvidrez, 32, of the Dallas-Fort Worth community of Euless, was shot multiple times while driving on southbound I-35 the morning of Sept. 13.

Witnesses said Alvidrez, after being shot, went off the road near a bridge over the Lampasas River.

First responders found Alvidrez seriously wounded in the vehicle, a white Chevy Trailblazer.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It is not known why the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (254) 933-5840 or text tips to (254) 217-6764.

