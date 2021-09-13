Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Belton police investigate shooting that led to car crash, sending one to hospital

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man struck, killed crossing Highway 6
Posted at 12:02 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:56:17-04

BELTON, Texas — A Sunday night shooting that led to a crash in Belton caused a 32-year-old man to be hospitalized.

Belton police received a call at 8:32 p.m. where a motorist described seeing multiple shots fired at the car that then went off the road near a bridge over the Lampasas River.

First responders found the victim still in the car, a white Chevy Trailblazer.

The victim was transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The car had bullet holes in it and it is not known why the shooting occurred.

If you have any information about this incident, call (254) 933-5840 or text tips to (254) 217-6764.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019