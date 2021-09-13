Harker Heights Police: Killeen man, 20, arrested for capital murder

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A 20-year-old Killeen man is facing capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, police said Sunday.

The Harker Heights-Belton SWAT team arrested Jeremiah Lane Mitchell on Saturday in connection with the July 31 death of 24-year-old Skyler Mills.

Witnesses said Mitchell and the female victim had gotten into a verbal altercation before the shooting.

Mitchell was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. He is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $1.1 million.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 3:46 a.m. on July 31 to the 400 block of Brittney Way where they discovered Mills had been shot.

The Harker Heights Police Department expressed appreciation to the following agencies for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension: United States Marshals Service, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Bell County Organized Crime Unit, and the Belton Police Department.