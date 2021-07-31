One dead after a domestic disturbance call in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Shortly before 4 in the morning on Saturday, the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.

HHPD arrived in the 400 block of Brittney Way to find a female victim with a gun shot wound.

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Skyler Mills, later died from her injuries.

A witness told HHPD that they saw a male fleeing the area after a verbal altercation with Mills.

Harker Heights Police is look for a suspect described as a black make, around 5'8"-5'10", roughly 180 - 200 pounds, deadlocks, last seen wearing a black hoodie, and gray sweat pants.

He is believed to be driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz sedan.

HHPD is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

