GoFundMe started for Temple father, 1-year-old daughter killed in fiery crash

TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas family is asking for donations after a fatal car accident killed a father and a 1-year-old girl.

Luis and Amilliana Castillo died on Father's Day after their 2015 Buick Lacrosse crashed and became engulfed in flames, Temple police said.

"This is one of the most tragic things a mother can endure," Alexus Mendoza, GoFundMe organizer said.

"GOD decided to take 2 more angels to be with him and during these trying times,"

"All we can do is remember the laughs and joy that were shared between the two."

Mendoza said Luis was a strong-minded man with one goal in life, building a happy home for his growing family.

Collected funds are expected to go towards funeral expenses.

The family is survived by his wife who is currently pregnant.

