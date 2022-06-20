Temple father, 1-year-old daughter dead after fiery crash: Police

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A fatal single-vehicle crash in Mills County has killed a Temple father and his one-year-old daughter, police said.

At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to US 84 near Goldthwaite on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, was heading eastbound on US 84 in a 2015 Buick Lacrosse when, for unknown reasons, the Buick failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a guardrail.

The collision caused the Buick to head down an embankment, striking a large tree and catching on fire, police said.

The Buick's interior was fully engulfed.

Castillo and his one-year-old daughter were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.