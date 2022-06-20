Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple father, 1-year-old daughter dead after fiery crash: Police

Police
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 09:48:01-04

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A fatal single-vehicle crash in Mills County has killed a Temple father and his one-year-old daughter, police said.

click

At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to US 84 near Goldthwaite on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, was heading eastbound on US 84 in a 2015 Buick Lacrosse when, for unknown reasons, the Buick failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a guardrail.

The collision caused the Buick to head down an embankment, striking a large tree and catching on fire, police said.

The Buick's interior was fully engulfed.

Castillo and his one-year-old daughter were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019