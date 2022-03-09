GoFundMe set up to aid in funeral services for Killeen ISD student fatally struck by train

The family of a 15-year-old Killeen ISD student who was fatally struck by a train on Tuesday wants the community to know who she was.

Killeen ISD announced it was mourning the loss of 15-year-old Senia Aguilera.

"It is with great sadness that we report a Killeen High School student was involved in a tragic accident after school involving a train," said Killeen ISD.

Aguilera was said to be a shy, and bright young lady "with a beautiful smile," by her aunt Glenda Attaway.

Attaway said she now wants other parents to encourage their children to take the safest route to school.

"Her dreams were cut short," said Attaway. "She was so excited to become a cheerleader in the fall. She had received information about cheerleading just prior to the accident."

A balloon release has been scheduled for Thursday at Stewart Park in Killeen.

Additionally, anyone interested in helping with funeral services can click here.

