Game wardens cheer on son of late officer at Cameron Yoe football game

CAMERON, Texas — The son of a Texas game warden lost to COVID-19 got a hero's welcome Friday night during a Cameron football game from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department community just hours after his father's death.

"Colby wanted to play his football game last night in Cameron and did," said Maj. Brent Satsky with Texas Parks & Wildlife's Special Operations. "We had game wardens in the stands per his request. It was pretty cool."

Sgt. Chris Wilson died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19 inside Baylor Scott & White Temple's intensive care unit. Wilson's eldest son, Colby, chose to play in Cameron Yoe's season opener against Lago Vista roughly 24 hours later.

Satsky said Colby's determination to support his teammates honors the memory of his father's sportsmanship and commitment to the community.

"Chris was a competitive athlete and played football in college at two universities," Satsky said. "He obviously passed that love of competitive sports onto his children."

The sophomore guard and tackle came out of the home side locker room at Yoe Field before kickoff to a line of Texas game wardens cheering him on.

Satsky said the agency will continue to support and comfort Wilson's family during this time of loss including a ceremonial honor watch over his remains at a Temple mortuary.

"We have officers with his body watching over him," Satsky said. "Just like he watched over the people of the state of Texas. Chris deserves that privilege."