Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

'Lone Star Law' game warden loses COVID battle at Temple hospital

items.[0].image.alt
25 News
Texas game wardens stand watch at a Temple funeral home after Sgt. Chris Wilson, a 17-year veteran featured in Animal Planet's "Lone Star Law," died from complications due to COVID-19.
'Lone Star Law' game warden loses COVID battle at Temple hospital
Posted at 12:27 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:02:01-04

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas game warden featured in the Animal Planet reality show, "Lone Star Law," died at a Temple hospital last night after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

25 News confirmed Sgt. Chris Wilson, a 17-year veteran with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, passed away from COVID complications at Baylor Scott & White's Temple medical center.

His remains were escorted by fellow game wardens to a mortuary in Temple late last night.

Texas game wardens are on location as Wilson's body is made ready for funeral services.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019