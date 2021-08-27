'Lone Star Law' game warden loses COVID battle at Temple hospital

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas game warden featured in the Animal Planet reality show, "Lone Star Law," died at a Temple hospital last night after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

25 News confirmed Sgt. Chris Wilson, a 17-year veteran with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, passed away from COVID complications at Baylor Scott & White's Temple medical center.

His remains were escorted by fellow game wardens to a mortuary in Temple late last night.

Texas game wardens are on location as Wilson's body is made ready for funeral services.

This is a developing story.