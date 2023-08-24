Fugitive arrested in Nevada for sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Authorities arrested 31-year-old Jacob Murphy in the area of Sparks, Nevada on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Killeen in 2022.

On June 20 of last year, the victim's family reported to the Killeen Police Department that the victim was sexually assaulted by a known acquaintance.

"The investigation revealed that the suspect had engaged in inappropriate communication with the juvenile through messages," officials said.

Murphy denied all allegations during interviews that were conducted by authorities.

Upon learning about the allegations, the family of the victim confronted Murphy, in which led to his sudden departure from the area.

On Aug. 2023, the Bell County District Attorney's Office issued a complaint charging Murphy with the Sexual Assault of a Child — a warrant was also issued for his arrest.

"With the assistance of the Regional Sex Offender Unit (RSONU) Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Task Force members, information was developed that Jacob Murphy was residing in the Sparks, Nevada area," according to authorities.

Murphy is currently awaiting extradition to the Bell County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

25 News will provide updates as they become available.