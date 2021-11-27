Fort Hood soldier stranded by Greyhound on Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas — Millions of people travel home for the holidays every year and many of them are members of the armed services.

Traveling home to be with family can be stressful but for Army Specialist Joy Lenz, that stress turned into a nightmare when he was transferring from one Greyhound bus to another only to be told that the second bus departed early, leaving him stranded in Waco.

”I have ridden Greyhound before and busses run late sometimes but I didn’t know that they would run early, but he said that the bus had already left,” said SPC Joey Lenz, U.S. Army Soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

That is when Lenz called his mother to let her know he wasn’t on the bus and after some digging, she confirmed their fears.

”Unfortunately that was true. The bus did leave Waco prior to their scheduled time and I told him to just wait and see what I could find out,” said Margie Taylor, mother of SPC Lenz.

Nothing could be done due to the holiday and no other buses coming that day so Lenz got a ride back to Fort Hood to spend thanksgiving alone but that is not the only thing he would be missing out on.

”We found out that a family member, his godfather, had passed away on Monday and the funeral is Saturday. So, it’s likely that Joey will not make that funeral,” said Taylor.

Now the family is trying to find a way to get Joey home in time without using Greyhound buses.

”I’d rather just, maybe pay someone. Even an Uber or something to get me halfway and maybe my parents can pick me up from wherever. Anything to avoid the Greyhound.” said SPC Lenz.

Lenz says he’s not looking for a refund but rather wants to see accountability and change with Greyhound moving forward.

”I don’t want another ticket or anything like that. I just don’t want anyone else to get screwed over and maybe they have a system in place for when it’s a holiday and the Greyhound is closed,” said SPC Lenz.

We reached out to Greyhound and for comment on SPC Lenz’s situation and have yet to get a response.

This story will be updated if we get a comment from Greyhound.