Fort Hood soldier shot woman to death in domestic dispute, police say in update

An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been charged with murder after he shot a 34-year-old woman to death in a domestic dispute.

Killeen police said preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Michael Leonard Moore displayed a handgun and shot the victim during the dispute.

"The suspect left the residence to Fort Hood where he was later detained by military police," said KPD.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were notified and arrested Moore who was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Moore with a bond set at $1,000,000 and ordered a GPS ankle monitor to be installed should he post bond.

"The information on the victim, 34-year-old female, will be released once next of kin notifications have been made," said police.

