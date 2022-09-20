Fort Hood soldier arrested in murder investigation of 34-year-old woman

An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been arrested in a murder investigation after a 34-year-old woman was found shot to death.

Police said information on the victim will be released once next of kin notifications have been made. A Fort Hood spokesperson confirmed to 25 News that the soldier was in custody at Killeen City Jail pending charges.

"The unit continues to cooperate with the Killeen Police Department and CID," said the Fort Hood spokesperson.

Police were dispatched around 7:56 a.m. on Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, marking the 13th murder in the city.

An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, said police.

"We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public," said Killeen police on Monday. "Detectives are actively investigating this murder and there is no additional information at this time."