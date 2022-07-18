Fort Hood soldier killed in fiery crash 'may have been drunk': Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier is believed to be responsible for a fiery wrong-way crash that claimed 3 lives this weekend - including his own, officials said.

Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, a soldier assigned to the 36th Engineer Brigade, died after his 2017 Toyota Corolla caught fire from a head-on impact on IH-14, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said his Toyota had crashed into a 2013 Kia Optima, operated by a 20-year-old female from Copperas Cove, Texas, immediately killing both the victim's passengers at the scene.

Autumn Lynch remains hospitalized in critical condition at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, according to her family.

They have since launched a GoFundMe.

Fernandez is reported to have been traveling "the wrong way" when he collided with Lynch and her friends.

"It is presumed at this time he may have been (drunk), however, Toxicology reports are pending," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

Fort Hood has since released its own statement, writing in part, "This is a tragic incident and our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of all involved,"

Military officials added that they are cooperating with local authorities as an investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.