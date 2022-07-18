GoFundMe launched for sole survivor of fiery wrong-way crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A GoFundMe has been launched for the sole survivor of a fatal wrong-way crash this weekend in Bell County.

Autumn Lynch, 20, of Copperas Cove, Texas, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, according to the family's campaign.

She is reported to be receiving treatment for a spinal fracture, alongside a broken hip and arm.

Texas DPS said a 2013 Kia Optima, operated by Lynch, was struck head-on around 1:56 a.m. Sunday by a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was, "going the wrong way."

"It is presumed at this time he may have been (drunk), however, Toxicology reports are pending," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said.

Both of Lynch's passengers were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The Toyota is reported to have caught fire in the collision.

The driver of the Toyota was also pronounced dead on the scene by Johnson.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

To make a donation today, click here.

The family has since confirmed that all donations received will be split equally among all three victim's families.