Former Popeyes employee says she along with other coworkers went unpaid for weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — We're following a story we brought you earlier this week about workers being unpaid for weeks at a local Popeyes in Temple. Now a former employee at that location saying the company still owes her around $1000.

Erica Muston says she’s been waiting and waiting on her paychecks for weeks, but she still hasn't received a dime from the Popeyes off of West Adams Avenue in Temple.

“They told me to be patient, be patient, be patient. I’ve missed Christmas and couldn’t get anything for my daughter. I’ve missed birthdays. I have missed rent," said Muston.

Muston said worked at the restaurant for over a year and this is the first time this has happened. She said December 20th was the last time she received a check but it was only half of her normal pay.

“They say every time they try something comes up. Either our direct deposit is wrong or the phone numbers are wrong," said Muston.

Muston also claims at least five other employees are also unpaid including one of her former manager. She’s tried reaching out to corporate and their district manager but no answers. That’s what led Muston to anonymously making a post on Facebook saying The restaurant does not pay their employees.

“I felt like they didn’t care because every time I did mention it, nothing. They got paid so I don’t think they were too worried about it," said Muston.

Muston said she was fired from the restaurant this week after being accused of taking money out of the register, but she says the claims are false. She also believes her termination was related to her social media post. Muston plans to take legal action.

Earlier this week, Popeyes corporate office provided us with this statement:

“We have been made aware of the recent payroll issues with one of our Franchisees. These restaurants are individually owned and operated by a local franchisee, who also employs these restaurant employees. We understand from the franchisee that it is experiencing some technical hurdles with a new payroll system and is working quickly to resolve it to ensure employees at these locations who are impacted are paid as soon as possible.”

We've reached back out to Popeyes Corporate office for a comment on Muston's claims but we haven't heard back yet.