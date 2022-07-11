Five years later, Bellmead hit and run remains unsolved

BELLMEAD, Texas — If there’s a spot in Central Texas that causes Leon McElyea actual pain and heartache, it’s the corner of New Dallas Highway and Montrose Street in Bellmead.

“I’m out here on this corner every July 3rd, 9:08, same time she got hit,” Leon told 25 News.

Five years ago, his young, vibrant, and loving wife Jana was killed near the intersection in a hit-and-run accident.

No arrest has been made.

“It’s kind of hard when you don’t have your soulmate. You start to feel an emptiness,” says Leon.

During the summer of 2017, the case received public attention as both Leon and Jana’s family pushed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Still, evidence at the scene never led detectives to a place where they could make an arrest.

In an email, Bellmead Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard told 25 News they still welcome tips.

“We do urge citizens to report any information they may have to Crime Stoppers or the Bellmead Police Department,” wrote Leonard.

For Leon, the months and years after Jana’s death led down a bad path. He’s doing better now, and is trying to raise awareness about the case once again.

“Do you have a heart? Have a conscience? Do you believe in God?” said Leon. “I think people out there still know something. Maybe back then you’re scared [… ] times have changed, maybe you know something deep in your heart. Come forward.”