First community service hero accolade awarded to Killeen officer

The homeless population in Killeen and across the state of Texas is large.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that as of January 2020, Texas had approximately 27,000 experiencing homelessness on any given day.

Because of the far-reaching number of homeless in our communities, Killeen officer Kyle Moore decided to take a stand for those experiencing homelessness in his community.

"Treat others how you want to be treated, that’s my philosophy [and] that’s how I go about doing things," Moore said. "If I was in that situation what would I expect others who have the resources to do?"

Now he's been rewarded with the first ever Community Service Hero award in the city because of his service to the homeless community.

"It's such a rollercoaster answer because a lot of times what people think of homelessness is the people under the street bridges or on the corners holding up signs ... but a lot of the times the people that you see are being evicted," said Moore.

Homelessness may not always be in your face Moore said, but it's being experienced by many who'd you least expect.

Officer Moore is doing selfless work with the Homeless Outreach Team at the Killeen Police Department.

"I’m honored, you know you don’t get into this profession to look for accolades or anything like that," Moore said.