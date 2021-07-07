Watch
Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park now open Friday through Sunday

Jeff Renfroe
KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen announced the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will open starting this week.

Regular hours are Friday from 11 am to 5 pm, Saturday from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 6:30 pm. The center will be closed Monday through Thursday.

Admission is free for children three and younger, $6 for children aged four to 16, $7 for adults aged 17 to 54 and $5 for senior citizens over the age of 55.

Long Branch Pool hours have also changed from 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Thursday and will no longer open Friday to Sunday.

Admission is free for children three and younger, $2 for children aged four to 16 and for senior citizens over the age of 55 and $3 for adults aged 17 to 54.

The spray pad at Long Branch Park remains open daily from 8:30 am to 8 pm.

For more information regarding Killeen aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit them online.

