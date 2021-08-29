EXCLUSIVE: Grieving community remembers late game warden, fundraiser planned for family

CAMERON, Texas — Family and friends are grieving after a beloved game warden for the Texas Parks & Wildlife department died Thursday night.

Sgt. Chris Wilson, who appeared on the Animal Planet show “Lone Star Law," lost a battle with COVID-19 at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Heartbreak has been felt all over Texas, from those that grew up with him to those that worked alongside him.

"Great game warden, loved and liked by all," said John Anderle, who graduated with Wilson. "I don't know anybody that'd have a negative word about him."

"Anyone who's ever touched or had the blessing or the privilege of working with Chris, being around Chris, calling Chris a friend, he's always gonna be there and be looking out for 'em," said Maj. Brent Satsky with Texas Parks & Wildlife's Special Operations.

A 16-year game warden, Wilson had a successful and expansive career, working on land, on the water and with wildlife.

"We're, a lot of times, that one individual in a large area of responsibility, taking care of a vast amount of diverse responsibilities," Satsky said.

After contracting COVID-19, Wilson battled the virus for weeks before passing away on Thursday night. He leaves behind four children.

He "comes from a great family," Anderle said. "They've always been community-oriented, supporting all the local kids at the school. Just a great guy."

Now, those close to him are looking to help his family through their loss. They're hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Sunday. The planning of the fundraiser started before Wilson's death, in hopes of helping his children with back to school costs.

The grieving community continues to show support to the family through donations, or as they cheered on Wilson's son, Colby, as he made his way onto the football field on Friday night.

Organizers are hosting the fundraiser for the Wilson family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Yards of Cameron Sports Complex. Plates will be $10 each. There will also be a silent auction for prized hunts with game wardens.

You can also donate directly through Venmo @wilsonchildrenbenefit.