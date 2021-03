KILLEEN, TX — Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open its third location in Texas next Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

In a Facebook post, the Oregon-based coffee chain announced the grand opening of its Killeen location on March 31.

The newest location is located at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter and the hours are yet to be announced.

Dutch Bros opened its first location in Texas in College Station earlier this year followed by a second location in McKinney.