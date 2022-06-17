Drive-by shooting wounds 2 people in Temple: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — Two men are hospitalized tonight in Temple after authorities said a suspect opened fire on them during a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 6:15 p.m. in 1700 block of E. Adams Ave., Temple police said.

Police said they found the wounded men and "multiple shell casings" at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw the shooter drive away in a gray vehicle.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500, or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 to report your information anonymously.