Crews working to restore water services for parts of Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Homes and businesses in parts of Temple have been without water services for almost 20 hours, but relief is still far from certain.

A Temple city spokesperson told 25 News the disruption started around 3:45 p.m. for services in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Utility crews worked to figure out what caused the water stoppage and found a leak at Meadow Creek Lane and Case Road.



"They worked throughout the night digging to get to be able to repair it," the spokesperson said.

The city said crews found a crushed pipe and a damaged T valve underground, and workers will need to make repairs including 20 feet worth of pipe.

Several people without water told 25 News the city failed to notify them about the water outage.

The city said it notified crews to begin the work, but individual homes and businesses were not contacted.

The original leak site is disrupting service for the rest of the addresses on MLK Drive, according to the city.

The spokesperson said they have no timeline available about when the repairs will be made to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

