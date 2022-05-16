Copperas Cove ISD teachers have the potential to earn $100K

A staggering 55 percent of teachers contemplate leaving the classrooms according to the national education association.

Now a new program with The Texas Education Agency might just convince teachers to stay. It's said that it can bring teacher salaries to $100K.

Amanda Crawley, Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services said, “School districts established a procedure for how teachers will receive those funds based on student growth and teacher evaluations.”

Schools are putting measures in place and teachers will be rewarded on the basis of their students' academic improvement and achievement.

Elizabeth Casey a curriculum and instruction professor at A&M Central Texas said, “If you’re a teacher and students are behind, and you help them succeed academically forward I think that needs to be looked at separately than a teacher who has gifted and talented kids who are already ahead and making great advances.”

It stirs up opinions, some educators believe it takes a lot to evaluate whether a teacher is high performing or not.

Copperas Cove ISD on the other hand plans to use a year's worth of data to determine which teachers will receive a salary boost.

Crawley added, “This particular incentive program allows teachers to stay in the classrooms and have the biggest impact on our students.”

School districts across the state first submit an educational plan to the state for approval. If approved later around August, they start collecting data on students' performances to determine how best to compensate teachers.

