Colombian national arrested for Temple murder after trying to flee country from multiple airports: Police

DALLAS — Law enforcement arrested a Colombian national trying to flee the country after officers found a woman murdered inside a Temple motel room, police said.

Temple police said a 29-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody in Dallas after he attempted to flee the country from airports in Austin and Dallas.

Officers conducted a welfare check on Sunday at the Economy Inn in the 200 block of W Ave. G and found the woman's body. Surveillance video showed the victim and the man enter the hotel room on Saturday, according to police.



Multiple law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt for the foreign national including the Belton police department, Texas Rangers, Austin and Dallas police, Immigration Customs and Enforcement and, Transportation Security Administration.

Enforcement and Removal Operations Team also assisted law enforcement with surveillance and took the suspect into custody.

"It is through the cooperative efforts of these law enforcement agencies that the suspect was safely apprehended without further danger to the public," Temple police said in a statement to 25 News.

Temple police say detectives are in route to interview the suspect and that the case is still under investigation. They urge those with information to contact them at 254-298-5500 or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, for those who wish to remain anonymous.