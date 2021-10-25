Watch
City of Killeen offers update for ongoing boil water notice

Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 25, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is offering updates to a boil water notice that began six days ago on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

In an update sent by the city, it was announced that the city would be focusing on flushing and sampling the distribution system.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is on-site and will offer assistance with the chlorine conversion process.

TCEQ hopes to provide the city with a better timeline today but they may require more data to provide more targeted dates for a resolution.

The City Council is inviting the community to its meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday where this item is on the agenda for discussion. A live stream will be provided for those who are unable to attend.

Water and Sewer crews with the City of Killeen worked 24/7 over the weekend on flushing and sampling the system.

The City of Killeen will upload a video interview with updates from the Department of Public Works Monday afternoon on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms for the community.

On Oct. 19, City officials said quarterly water samples that were taken from six sites indicated chlorine residuals were below TCEQ guidelines and a boil water notice was issued.

