Killeen residents, schools under city-wide boil water advisory

The City of Killeen has issued a city-wide boil water notice, this will impact all residents and Killeen ISD campuses in the city.

City officials said quarterly water samples that were taken from six sites indicated chlorine residuals were below TCEQ guidelines. Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya encouraged

parents to have their students bring a bottle of water to campuses located in the city on Wednesday.

"All campuses will be open and breakfast and lunch will be served but we need everyone to bring a bottle of water [or two] with them tomorrow and through the duration of the boil order," said KISD. "This does not impact campuses located on Fort Hood, Harker Heights, and Nolanville."

Residents should boil water for up to two minutes to kill any bacteria that may be present, according to TECQ.

City officials will announce when the notice is lifted through the City of Killeen website, and residents can also receive public notice from the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515.