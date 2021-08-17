Killeen introduces campaign encouraging residents to get vaccinated

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and their leaders have started a campaign encouraging more residents to get vaccinated and a reminder for those who are vaccinated to stay vigilant.

Last Friday, Mayor Jose Segarra published the first in a series of public service announcements. The remainder of the series will feature several city council members.

On Monday, Killeen shared its first of many informational fliers throughout the city and to be shared by the Bell County Health District and other medical facilities.

Fliers will also be sent out to residents with their next water bill.

Information from these videos and fliers will focus on letting residents know that they will be able to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829), to see a list of nearby locations to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

They will also be sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination site.

Residents can also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the information.

Leaders want to remind residents that the coronavirus is still present and those who are vaccinated are still asked to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC, including wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

They are also making people aware about the heightened effects of the Delta variant on youth, leading to an increase in hospitalizations.

This video and any other future video can be viewed on any of the City of Killeen’s social media channels, as well as the City’s website and the Government Channel (Spectrum Channel 10).

The City of is planning for the campaign to continue to roll out over the next, several weeks. Killeen’s Emergency Services Department will also release updates during each City Council meeting, which are held every other Tuesday.

