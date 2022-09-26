Troy officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'reckless driver': Police

TROY, Texas — A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after firing at a suspect that attempted to run them over, police said.

Around 5:06 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 13600 block of Interstate 35 service road after receiving multiple calls about a "reckless driver", according to the Troy Police Department.

Police said witnesses reported the driver speeding at about 90 miles per hour while veering through traffic, onto the shoulders of the interstate.

While attempting to perform a traffic stop, police said the driver almost struck a marked vehicle in their attempt to evade them.

Now leading a chase, authorities pursued the driver to Jeff Hunter Toyota located at 1440 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas.

On-scene, police said the suspect attempted to ram an officer and that shots were fired from a Troy police officer.

Troy police have since confirmed that the suspect, who was later taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco, is reported to be stable.

Police have also confirmed that the officer has been placed on administrative leave, as per the department's policy.

The Texas Rangers have since been issued to lead this investigation.