Central Texas nonprofit raising funds for Maui schools

CENTRAL TEXAS — The mission for one Central Texas nonprofit is providing relief for families and schools in Maui, Hawaii.

Right now, 111 people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires on the island.

“We want to see schools rebuilt, we want to see students in the classroom this year, and we want to see King Kamehameha Elementary stronger than ever,” said president of The The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, Daniel Chapin.

There is a a strong push to bring relief to families, students, and schools in Maui.

“Right now, it’s about finding families and finding students — you have hundreds and hundreds of families that don’t know where their kids are," Chapin said.

Daniel Chapin is the president of The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit created after the tragedy at Robb Elementary. Now, however, they’re shifting focus.

“We want to focus on our kids who should be going back to school, and we want to focus our efforts on helping them as much as we can," Chapin said.

"We’re raising money through our GoFundMe platform available on our website.”

The GoFundMe is raising money for five West Maui schools, and it's all in an effort to bring families together and to get students back into their schools.

“We follow up with people and say, 'Hey guess what? We just bought 50 books — we just put up a wall. The school is coming together'," Chapin said.

Chapin believes that with enough money raised, they can rebuild the community.

“It’s not a pretty picture, but the pretty picture is what we call "ohana" — what we call "aloha". That spirit is still alive and well.”

For more information on the work that The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is doing for students and schools in Maui, click here.