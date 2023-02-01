Bush's Chicken in Temple offering $5K reward after 'pistol whip' robbery

TEMPLE, Texas — A $5,000 reward is now being offered by the owner of the Bush’s Chicken in Temple that was robbed earlier this week.

The owner said the reward is contingent upon and leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief who robbed the store "in a matter of minutes" early Monday morning.

“Based on video evidence, it appears the thief specifically targeted this store,” said the owner in a statement.

“He seemed very knowledgeable about the layout.”

The owner added that one of his employees was also reportedly "pistol-whipped" during the incident.

The owner also reported that no other employees were hurt and that no customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Temple Police Department is still asking for the public's help in locating the suspect wanted for the aggravated robbery.

Around 6:16 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on South 31st Street in Temple on reports of a robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke to two employees who said a Black male pointed a handgun at them, threatened them, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 6 foot tall, weighing 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white sneakers.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.