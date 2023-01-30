Temple police searching for aggravated robbery suspect, cash taken

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery.

Around 6:16 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of South 31st Street on reports of a robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke to two employees who said a Black male pointed a handgun at them, threatened them, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 6 foot tall, weighing 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white sneakers.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.