Boil water notice issued for multiple Bell County cities due to plant-wide power outage

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A plant-wide power outage has left multiple Bell County cities under a boil water notice, said officials.

The impacted cities include the following:



Belton

Copperas Cove

the Fort Hood Military Reservation

Harker Heights

Killeen

Nolanville

Around 1 p.m. this evening, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plan, according to the City of Killeen.

Crews had almost finished repairing a system break reported on Saturday when the outage occurred.

Due to significant water pressure loss throughout the system, a boil water notice has been issued for at least 36 hours, in accordance with TCEQ regulations.

Upon full pressure and disinfectant levels being restored, officials said the water will then be tested for e-coli before the boil order is lifted; this test will take at least 24 hours to complete.

The boil order will be lifted for all parts of the system with passing test results, said officials.

Meanwhile, Bell County cities are still reminding residents to voluntarily conserve water as much as possible.

"At this time, the City of Killeen is still requesting residents adhere to strict voluntary water conservation efforts for the next 24 hours," said the City of Killeen in a statement.

"We ask citizens to please abstain from any water use or service that is not absolutely necessary for now."

In Harker Heights, residents are being asked to cut their water usage back by 75 percent.