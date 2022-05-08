Loss of water in Bell County forces residents to conserve water

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Early morning Saturday operating authorities at the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant reported a critical loss of pressure for a section of the out-going treated water system.

During their investigation, they discovered a 48-inch concrete steel cylinder water main was leaking water and losing a consequential amount.

The damaged pipeline delivered water to the cities and towns of Killeen, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, and others in Bell County.

These areas are served by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 (WCID 1).

Archer Western Contractors were contacted to aid in the water loss and began repairs at noon.

The WCID 1 crews have since isolated and dewatered the unusable portion of the main and transported repair materials to the site.

Because of the great amount of lost water and the main out of service, WCID 1 authorities have instructed their customers to commence the appropriate stage of their drought contingency plan.

With the plan in effect, there will be approximately a 50% reduction in water use. This includes a pause on car washes and laundromat services for the next 24 hours.