Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Belton police: Suspect arrested in July shooting that left one dead

items.[0].image.alt
City of Belton
Shamburger, Deon.bmp
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 17:32:58-05

The Belton Police Department said the suspect in a July 30 shooting death was arrested on Tuesday.

Deon James Shamburger, 34, was arrested in Oklahoma City, OK, by U.S. Marshals. He is now confined in the Oklahoma County Detention Center and will be extradited back to Texas.

Belton police released the identity of the man wanted in connection with the homicide of 39-year-old Jamel Jones in August.

"Shamburger shot Jones in the torso following an argument between the two men," said Belton police. "Jones died at the scene, and Shamburger fled the area in a car."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019