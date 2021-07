The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 39-year old man at the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Police received a call at 3:11 pm about the shooting at an apartment complex.

The man was fired at in a dispute with a suspect who shot him in the torso; fleeing the scene in a vehicle, and then on foot.

The suspect in the shooting is still at large, with Belton PD searching the area.