Belton police investigating hit-and-run crash that injured local deputy

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy on Thursday.

The deputy was working traffic duty on Loop 21 around 10:40 p.m. when they were hit by a white Acura MDX 2019-2020, according to Belton police.

The driver then took off westbound toward I-14 with a damaged driver’s side mirror.

The deputy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the driver is asked to call Belton police at (254) 933-5840, text tips to (254) 217-6764, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.