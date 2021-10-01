Watch
Belton police investigating hit-and-run crash that injured local deputy

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Belton Police Department)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 14:59:40-04

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy on Thursday.

The deputy was working traffic duty on Loop 21 around 10:40 p.m. when they were hit by a white Acura MDX 2019-2020, according to Belton police.

The driver then took off westbound toward I-14 with a damaged driver’s side mirror.

The deputy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the driver is asked to call Belton police at (254) 933-5840, text tips to (254) 217-6764, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

