Belton Middle School teacher being honored for her dedication

BELTON, Texas — Elizabeth Howson is a lover of history and a teacher at North Belton Middle School, but she is also known for making her classes engaging for eighth-grade students.

It can be trying to be an efficient teacher in today's climate. With teaching shortages across the country, more weight is being placed on the teachers who do remain.

But this teacher is fighting back against the pressure and is now being highlighted for her great work.

Howson was honored by the Texas National History Day Organization for her captivating classes and dedication to her craft.

“My goal is to take the really hard things. We have really hard sources we read, pictures we analyze, and put a little twist on it to make it fun," said Howson.

Because of her creativity and commitment to her students, she has been selected to run in the National History Day’s Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year. She was chosen amongst fellow Texan teachers and will be representing the state.

The competition takes place in June with a grand prize of $10,000.