Belton High School to remain closed on Friday

Belton High School will be closed for the remainder of this week after an 18-year-old student was murdered in a school bathroom by one of his classmates on Tuesday.

For latest: Arrest affidavit: Video footage, 18-year-old's admission to classmate's murder obtained by police

Belton ISD said the Tiger community is continuing to grieve the 'tragic' incident on Tuesday. School will resume on Monday, May 9, following the decision based on feedback from students, staff, and parents.

“Our focus since the incident has been the safety and emotional well-being of our students and staff,” said Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement. “We are utilizing Education Service Center Region 12 today to provide training to our staff on how to address grief with our students in preparation for their return on Monday.”

Belton ISD said counseling services will continue to be offered on Friday and in the coming weeks. Grab and go meals will be offered for students on Friday as well.

Students and families are to receive additional information from Principal Ben Smith about plans for next week.

“The entire community is heartbroken,” Bailey said. “We are grateful for our community partners who have come alongside us this week — everyone from the Belton and Temple police departments, local pastors and counselors, and Region 12 staff to the community members who are offering extra love and support to our students during this time.”