Bell County: Maya Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in connection with Cedric Marks murders

UPDATE

Maya Maxwell, the woman connected to the 2019 murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, has been sentenced to 20 years for two counts of felony tampering with human remains.

Maxwell was present when Scott and Swearingin were killed by MMA fighter Cedric Marks in 2019. She was also there for the transport and burial of the two victims' bodies.

In court on Tuesday, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in the TDCJ institutional division with no right to appeal.

ORIGINAL STORY

Thursday is Day 14 of the double murder trial of Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police say the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

