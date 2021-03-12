Bell County Crime Stoppers asking for public's help in solving Killeen teen's murder

KILLEEN, TX — Bell County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving a Killeen teen's murder.

On Monday, February 11, 2020, around 9:28 p.m., officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive for a potential medical call.

A caller told dispatch there was a person not moving near the front porch of a home.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 19-year-old Teckla Domesca of Killeen.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced Domesca dead at 10:11 p.m.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, are asking for the public's help in solving Domesca's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.