Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Bell County authorities search for runaway teen

alyssa joe miller.PNG
Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division
Alyssa Joe Miller
alyssa joe miller.PNG
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:43:53-04

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A teenager was reported missing as a runaway Thursday in Bell County, authorities said.

Alyssa Joe Miller, 16, was last seen on June 17 in East Bell County- possibly in or near the Gatesville, Coryell County area, according to a press release.

Miller stands at 5 feet 5 inches and is reportedly 110 pounds.

A clothing description she was last seen wearing was not disclosed.

Those with information concerning her whereabouts are urged to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (254)-933-5435 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019