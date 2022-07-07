Bell County authorities search for runaway teen

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A teenager was reported missing as a runaway Thursday in Bell County, authorities said.

Alyssa Joe Miller, 16, was last seen on June 17 in East Bell County- possibly in or near the Gatesville, Coryell County area, according to a press release.

Miller stands at 5 feet 5 inches and is reportedly 110 pounds.

A clothing description she was last seen wearing was not disclosed.

Those with information concerning her whereabouts are urged to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (254)-933-5435 or your local law enforcement agency.